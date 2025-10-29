Korea’s Hanwha To Partner With HavocAI On Unmanned Maritime Systems

Korean conglomerate Hanwha on Tuesday night said it is looking to collaborate with the American maritime autonomy technology developer and manufacturer HavocAI to pursue joint work on unmanned maritime systems as another sign of its shifting into the U.S. market. The announcement came after HavocAI CEO Paul Lwin and members of the company’s research team visited Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard on Oct. 28, where they were reviewing the company’s naval shipbuilding and maritime system capabilities. During the visit, HavocAI performed…