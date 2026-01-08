Karman To Acquire Composites And Material Sciences Companies To Boost Navy Work

Karman Space & Defense [KRMN] on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Seeman Composites and Materials Sciences, LLC, for $220 million combined in deals that further Karman’s work with Navy platforms. Transaction terms include $210 million in cash and $10 million in Karman’s stock. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Seeman, based in Gulfport, Miss., and Materials Sciences, headquartered in Horsham, Pa., provide composites, additive manufacturing and other capabilities used for sonar, acoustic…