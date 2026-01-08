Karman To Acquire Composites And Material Sciences Companies To Boost Navy Work

Karman Space & Defense [KRMN] on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Seeman Composites and Materials Sciences, LLC, for $220 million combined in deals that further Karman’s work with Navy platforms. Transaction terms include $210 million in cash and $10 million in Karman’s stock. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Seeman, based in Gulfport, Miss., and Materials Sciences, headquartered in Horsham, Pa., provide composites, additive manufacturing and other capabilities used for sonar, acoustic…
Contract Updates
Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC, doing business as Million Air Honolulu, Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006, $86,689,562); McClellan Jet Services, McClellan Park, California (SPE607-26-D-0011, $80,381,818); Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE607-26-D-0019, $36,817,846); San Bernardino International Airport Authority, San Bernardino, California (SPE607-26-D-0009, $31,367,062);…
US Foods Raleigh, Zebulon, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $198,260,924 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition…
ControlPoint Surveying Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV,* San Diego, California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services for geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, topographic survey,…
Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $19,864,240 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with thirty-five responses received. This is a two-year eight-month contract with no…