Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Pacific Target Marine Operations (PTMO) and Threat/Target Systems Department (TTSD) recently deployed small-drones over Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu to provide cost-effective unmanned aerial system (UAS) familiarization and threat training. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
14 hours ago |
07/25/2024

The Army-led office spearheading counter-UAS efforts wants to test industry’s drone defeat systems that can operate in contested electromagnetic environments, with plans to hold a demonstration around March 2025.

The Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems…

