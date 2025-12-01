Israel’s Axon Vision Partners With Leonardo DRS On AI For Autonomous Counter-Drone Solutions

Israel’s Axon Vision on Monday said it is partnering to bring its artificial intelligence automation technology to counter-drone solutions provided by Leonardo DRS [DRS] for the U.S. defense market. Axon said the partnership will also include opportunities around situational awareness, lethality and survivability. Leonardo DRS is a leading provider of radar, infrared and electro-optical sensors, and integrated vehicle-based counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions to the Defense Department (Defense Daily, Oct. 16, Oct. 9, and Oct. 13, 2022). Axon’s computer vision-based AI…