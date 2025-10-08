IOT&E for MH-139A Completed, As Boeing Announces $173 Million Contract for Eight

Boeing [BA] said on Wednesday that it has received a $173 million U.S. Air Force contract for eight MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters and related support--a follow-on to a $178 million contract for seven in April. "This new order raises the total number under contract to 34 and includes the first set of aircraft anticipated for deployment to Minot AFB, N.D.," Boeing said. "To date, Boeing has delivered 18 aircraft, including 12 low-rate initial production assets. Boeing completed deliveries for the…