Sign In
Search
Space

Inversion Says Arc Reusable Spacecraft on Track for Launch Next Year

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Inversion Says Arc Reusable Spacecraft on Track for Launch Next Year
Pictured is an Inversion Space depiction of the company’s future Arc spacecraft.

Inversion Space, a Los Angeles-based space startup, said on Thursday that it is on track to launch its Arc reusable spacecraft next year. "Arc reshapes defense readiness by enabling access to anywhere on Earth in under an hour – allowing for the rapid delivery of mission-critical cargo and effects to austere, infrastructure-limited, or denied environments," the company said. "Arc features a versatile payload bay designed to accommodate a wide range of mission-critical cargo and effects. When launched to low-Earth orbit,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

West Faces Same Supply Chain Constraints That Threaten Ukrainian Drone Industry, Report Says

Nuclear Modernization

Big Contract Winners In Trident II And Nuclear Attack Submarine Modernization

International

Potential $1.8 Billion HIMARS Sale To Canada Approved

Army

Army Completes Successful IOT&E For PrSM Inc. 1

Trending

Maxar Businesses Rebrand As Vantor And Lanteris
X-Bow Wins $191 Million Foreign Military Sale For Rocket Motors
Space Force to Field First Space Electromagnetic Warfare Tactical Operations Center, As SIPC Stands Up
Study Ongoing of Number of USAF Combat Coded Fighters Needed
Ahead Of Orders, Anduril Plans To Produce New Cruise Missile At Scale

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume