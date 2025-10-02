Inversion Says Arc Reusable Spacecraft on Track for Launch Next Year

Inversion Space, a Los Angeles-based space startup, said on Thursday that it is on track to launch its Arc reusable spacecraft next year. "Arc reshapes defense readiness by enabling access to anywhere on Earth in under an hour – allowing for the rapid delivery of mission-critical cargo and effects to austere, infrastructure-limited, or denied environments," the company said. "Arc features a versatile payload bay designed to accommodate a wide range of mission-critical cargo and effects. When launched to low-Earth orbit,…