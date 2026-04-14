Interoperability Of Space Systems Not A “10,” But Not A “1,” Space Force Official Says

While not charged with managing the building of satellites, ground stations, or software, U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Integration Office (SSIO) may have one of the most difficult acquisition jobs across the service--ensuring that space systems under the direction of Space Systems Command (SSC), the Space Development Agency, and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office can work with one another and in a larger framework with commercial systems and those of other federal agencies and foreign nations. SSIO, established in 2023…