U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, search for nearby unmanned aerial system threats using a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
To contend with the growing threat to naval and commercial vessels operating at sea from hostile unmanned aircraft system (UAS), an innovation arm of the Defense Department is soliciting proposals for “technically mature” maritime counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities…