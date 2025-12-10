House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate

The House on Wednesday voted 312 to 112 to pass the $900.6 billion fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The annual defense policy bill, which supports an $8 billion topline boost and wide-ranging acquisition reforms, now heads to the Senate for consideration. “This is a good product that was worked in a bipartisan and bicameral fashion. This year, we focused a lot of our efforts this year on fixing the Pentagon’s broken acquisition process which is failing our…