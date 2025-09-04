House Energy and Water Apps Bill Passes by Single Vote

In a nail-biting finish, the House passed its version of the fiscal 2026 Energy and Water Appropriations bill on the floor Thursday 214-213 after two days of debate and amendments. The four Republicans that voted against the bill were Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Tom McClintock (Calif.) and Scott Perry (Pa.). Not a single Democrat voted for the bill. Given the four Republican nay votes and the 209 Democrats nays, two more Democratic no votes were needed to…