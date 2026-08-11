HII, Metalcraft Complete Prototype Small USV Project For DIU, Marines Corps

HII [HII] and its partner MetalCraft Marine have successfully completed development and sea testing of a prototype small autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) for the Marine Corps under a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) project. HII said two Watcher ROMULUS-25 USVs were tested last December that were integrated with the company’s Odyssey autonomous control system. The at-sea testing included autonomous behaviors in different operational scenarios, contractor demonstrations, government-led autonomy assessments, seakeeping, performance degraded environment testing. Following testing under the Production-Ready, Inexpensive,…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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