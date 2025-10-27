HII And South Korea’s Hyundai Agree To Jointly Bid For Navy Auxiliary Ships

HII [HII] and South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) over the weekend signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to start “deeper collaboration” between the firms, including jointly bidding on U.S. Navy auxiliary building programs This moves the two shipbuilders another step closer to cooperative building after they first in April signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to work together on accelerating commercial and defense ship production (Defense Daily, April 7). HII and HD Hyundai said the…