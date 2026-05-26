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Hermeus’ Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 Aircraft Goes Supersonic In First For Unmanned Flight

Cal Biesecker By
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Hermeus’ Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 Aircraft Goes Supersonic In First For Unmanned Flight
Flight of Hermeus' Mk 2.1 unmanned jet in May 2026. The aircraft achieved supersonic speeds. Photo: Hermeus

Less than three months after the first flight of the Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 unmanned aircraft, Hermeus on Tuesday said the jet-powered aircraft achieved supersonic speeds in its second flight, a first in aviation history. The F-16-scale Mk 2.1 remotely piloted aircraft was powered by an RTX [RTX] Pratt & Whitney F100 engine. The aircraft reached a top speed of Mach 1.21, which is nearly 930 miles per hour. The Mk 2.1 will continue flight testing while Hermeus continues building and…

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