Hermeus’ Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 Aircraft Goes Supersonic In First For Unmanned Flight

Less than three months after the first flight of the Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 unmanned aircraft, Hermeus on Tuesday said the jet-powered aircraft achieved supersonic speeds in its second flight, a first in aviation history. The F-16-scale Mk 2.1 remotely piloted aircraft was powered by an RTX [RTX] Pratt & Whitney F100 engine. The aircraft reached a top speed of Mach 1.21, which is nearly 930 miles per hour. The Mk 2.1 will continue flight testing while Hermeus continues building and…