Hermeus Selects Anduril’s Mission Autonomy Platform For Unmanned Supersonic Aircraft

Anduril Industries has been selected by unmanned supersonic aircraft developer Hermeus to integrate its Lattice mission autonomy software on the Quarterhorse Mk2 aircraft to enable collaborative missions with a nod to collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) programs. The integration and testing work is underway and a first flight is planned for 2027, Anduril said on Thursday. Hermeus in May flew its jet-powered Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft up to Mach 1.21, achieving supersonic speeds in just its second flight (Defense Daily, May…