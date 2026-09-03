Hermeus Selects Anduril’s Mission Autonomy Platform For Unmanned Supersonic Aircraft

Anduril Industries has been selected by unmanned supersonic aircraft developer Hermeus to integrate its Lattice mission autonomy software on the Quarterhorse Mk2 aircraft to enable collaborative missions with a nod to collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) programs. The integration and testing work is underway and a first flight is planned for 2027, Anduril said on Thursday. Hermeus in May flew its jet-powered Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft up to Mach 1.21, achieving supersonic speeds in just its second flight (Defense Daily, May…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]