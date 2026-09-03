Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

Hermeus Selects Anduril’s Mission Autonomy Platform For Unmanned Supersonic Aircraft

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Hermeus Selects Anduril’s Mission Autonomy Platform For Unmanned Supersonic Aircraft
Hermeus' Quarterhorse 2.1 unmanned aircraft on a runway at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. Hermeus photo, May 2026.

Anduril Industries has been selected by unmanned supersonic aircraft developer Hermeus to integrate its Lattice mission autonomy software on the Quarterhorse Mk2 aircraft to enable collaborative missions with a nod to collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) programs. The integration and testing work is underway and a first flight is planned for 2027, Anduril said on Thursday. Hermeus in May flew its jet-powered Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft up to Mach 1.21, achieving supersonic speeds in just its second flight (Defense Daily, May…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

U.S. Space Force SSC To Solicit For New Launch Companies Next Month

Army

Army Exploring New Tracked Howitzer Modernization Effort

Army

American Rheinmetall, GD Deliver Initial XM30 Prototypes To Army

Advanced / Transformational Technology

GE Aerospace Continues XA102 Work, Looks for Future USAF Timeline Guidance

Trending

Heven AeroTech Opens New Drone Manufacturing Facility In Virginia
GE Aerospace Plans to Flight Test HyCAT Hypersonic Test Bed in 2028
Interview with Rolls-Royce’s F130 Program Director, Gregg Pyers on the B-52’s New Engine
Anduril Ramping Up Undersea Drone Production Line Through 2027; Aims To Ready Extra Large Production Line By End of Year
Defense Watch: NGI Concerns, Valkyrie CCA, ESB-8 Delivery, Counter-Drone Partners

Congress Updates

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume