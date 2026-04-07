Hermeus Scaling For National Security Missions With $350 Million Financing Round

Hermeus, which has conducted two successful flight tests of prototype unmanned aircraft on a path to supersonic flight, on Tuesday said it closed $350 million in Series C financing that will be used to shift into production and integrate customer payloads. The round was led by Khosla Ventures and consists of $200 million in equity and $150 million in debt. Hermeus has shifted its headquarters from Atlanta to El Segundo, Calif., where it is expanding its prototyping footprint. The Atlanta…