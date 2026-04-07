Hermeus Scaling For National Security Missions With $350 Million Financing Round

Hermeus, which has conducted two successful flight tests of prototype unmanned aircraft on a path to supersonic flight, on Tuesday said it closed $350 million in Series C financing that will be used to shift into production and integrate customer payloads. The round was led by Khosla Ventures and consists of $200 million in equity and $150 million in debt. Hermeus has shifted its headquarters from Atlanta to El Segundo, Calif., where it is expanding its prototyping footprint. The Atlanta…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Job Feed
-
Cleared Senior/Principal R&D Systems Engineer
W87-0/Sentinel Integration, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
-
Cleared Senior/Principal R&D Mechanical Engineer
W87-0/Sentinel Integration, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
-
Cleared Senior/Principal R&D Electrical Engineer
W87-0/Sentinel Integration, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
-
Early Career Computing Infrastructure Engineer
Emergency Management, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM