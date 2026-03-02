Hermeus Flies Again With New Quarterhorse Unmanned Aircraft

Startup Hermeus on Monday said it successfully flew the latest version Quarterhorse unmanned aircraft, kicking off a test campaign aimed at reaching supersonic speeds. The Mk 2.1 remotely piloted aircraft flew nine months after the Atlanta-based company’s first aircraft, Mk 1, flew in May 2025 (Defense Daily, May 27). The Mk 2.1 is the about the size of an F-16 fighter, and nearly three times larger and four times heavier than the Mk 1. The Mk 2.1 is powered by…