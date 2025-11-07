Hegseth Lays Out ‘Wartime Footing’ Vision For DoD Acquisition, Presses Industry To Deliver Faster

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday unveiled his vision for overhauling the Pentagon’s acquisition process to a “wartime footing,” pressing industry to deliver capabilities at “speed and volume” and to “invest their own capital to get there.” In a speech to defense industry executives, Hegseth detailed his push to transform the department’s processes for requirements, procurement and Foreign Military Sales (FMS), challenging that those who don’t shift from a risk-averse approach may “fade away.” “These changes will move us from…