Sign In
Search
Pentagon

Hegseth Lays Out ‘Wartime Footing’ Vision For DoD Acquisition, Presses Industry To Deliver Faster

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Hegseth Lays Out ‘Wartime Footing’ Vision For DoD Acquisition, Presses Industry To Deliver Faster
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Department of Defense hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Defense, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., June 11, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday unveiled his vision for overhauling the Pentagon’s acquisition process to a “wartime footing,” pressing industry to deliver capabilities at “speed and volume” and to “invest their own capital to get there.” In a speech to defense industry executives, Hegseth detailed his push to transform the department’s processes for requirements, procurement and Foreign Military Sales (FMS), challenging that those who don’t shift from a risk-averse approach may “fade away.” “These changes will move us from…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

U.S. Allies to Gain Access To Military GPS User Equipment

Advanced / Transformational Technology

DARPA Selects 11 Companies For Next State Of Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

Congress

SASC Presses CAPE Director Nominee To Finish Required Reforms, Avoid Biases

Business/Financial

Northrop Grumman Hires CFO From Outside Defense Industry

Trending

Northrop Grumman Hires CFO From Outside Defense Industry
Pentagon Plans New ‘Portfolio’ Weapons Buying Approach In Draft Acquisition Reform Memo
GM Defense: Army To Start Buying New ISV-U Early Next Year, Will Make Up Majority Of Fleet
B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO
Boeing Completes $10.6 Billion Sale Of Digital Aviation Solutions Assets To Thoma Bravo

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume