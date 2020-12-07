House Armed Service Committee Ranking Member Mac Thornberry addresses Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Captiol Hill during a House Armed Service Committee hearing on the DoD fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization budget, Washington D.C., Feb. 26, 2020. (DOD photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden).
By Matthew Beinart |
2 days ago |
12/07/2020

The leaders of the House Armed Services Committee told reporters Monday they are both confident Congress will vote to override the president’s potential veto of the next defense policy bill.

Reps. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) and Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), the HASC…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.