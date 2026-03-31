Hanwha Plans Alabama Site To Support U.S. Production Of K9 Howitzer It’s Offering To U.S. Army

South Korea's Hanwha on Tuesday confirmed it will offer its K9 howitzer for the Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon competition and is planning to establish a new site in Alabama to support production. The company has not yet announced a final location in Alabama for the new facility, a Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) spokesperson told Defense Daily, while noting it will be part of a multi-site Artillery Production Complex purpose built for domestic manufacturing of howitzers. “Hanwha is prepared to invest…