Hanwha Defense USA Names Michael Coulter As New CEO

Hanwha Defense USA said Michael Coulter has been appointed president and CEO of the company, taking over for Michael Smith who is now the company’s chief operating officer and president of its Land Systems business. Coulter previously headed Hanwha Global Defense and Hanwha Aerospace, which oversees Hanwha Defense USA. Hanwha Defense USA is the U.S.-based subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Group. Smith joined Hanwha Defense USA as its president and CEO in August 2024 (Defense Daily, Aug. 19, 2024). He…