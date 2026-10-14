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Hadrian, Lockheed Martin Formalize Agreement For Automated Manufacturing Of Missile Parts

Cal Biesecker By
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Hadrian, Lockheed Martin Formalize Agreement For Automated Manufacturing Of Missile Parts
Tom Carrubba (right), vice president of production operations at Lockheed Martin, and Chris Power (left), chief executive officer of Hadrian, agree to a Memorandum of Understanding at Hadrian’s headquarters in Los Angeles, December 2025. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Advanced manufacturing startup Hadrian has reached a seven-year agreement to bring its digital-based solutions to Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Missiles and Fire Control facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, to help scale production of critical missile systems. The missiles include the PAC-3 MSE air defense interceptor, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense ballistic missile interceptor, Precision Strike Missile and the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, Hadrian said on Wednesday. The companies last December announced their partnership, beginning with a memorandum of understanding for…

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