Golden Dome Official Highlights Importance Of Affordability, Acquisition Reform

A lead Defense Department official for the Golden Dome program this week argued that while technology for homeland missile defense effort is generally all proven out, the limiting factor is affordability and the ability to do things at scale, which she said is improving by reforming acquisition processes. “So what are we doing about affordability? That is a big challenge for us, affordability. Over time, the department has incentivized industry to build very exquisite weapons, and they have incentivized industry…