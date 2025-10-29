GMP Details Army TiC Demo With Mobile Mortar System, Cites 85% Reduction In Target Time

Global Military Products (GMP) on Wednesday detailed a recent test of its Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system with U.S. Army soldiers, where it said it demonstrated an ability to reduce time on target by over 85 percent. James Knight, GMP’s senior manager for defense systems and energetics, told Defense Daily the event in Hawaii was conducted as part of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 initiative, with an aim to gather feedback and inform the Army’s aim to modernize…