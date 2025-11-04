GM Defense: Army To Start Buying New ISV-U Early Next Year, Will Make Up Majority Of Fleet

The Army is set to start buying GM Defense’s [GM] new five-seat, cargo-carrying Infantry Squad Vehicle variant early next year, a company official has said. Pete Johnson, GM Defense’s vice president of business development for integrated vehicles, told Defense Daily the Army is planning to eventually have a greater number of the new ISV-Utility vehicles in its fleet than the base nine-seat troop carrier version, a move he said was informed by Transforming in Contact (TiC) feedback. “They’ve approved this…