Army Plans For Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 Prototype Deals In Late FY ‘26, Move To Production In FY ‘30

The Army has detailed its accelerated timeline for developing the future extended range version of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), with plans to award initial prototype deals in late fiscal year 2026 and an aim to move into production by early FY ‘30. A new Request for Solutions notice lays out the Army’s evaluation effort for PrSM Increment 4, which include multiple competitive “fly-offs” to find a capability that can fire at ranges of 1,000 kilometers or more. “This effort…