Army Plans For Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 Prototype Deals In Late FY ‘26, Move To Production In FY ‘30

The Army has detailed its accelerated timeline for developing the future extended range version of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), with plans to award initial prototype deals in late fiscal year 2026 and an aim to move into production by early FY ‘30. A new Request for Solutions notice lays out the Army’s evaluation effort for PrSM Increment 4, which include multiple competitive “fly-offs” to find a capability that can fire at ranges of 1,000 kilometers or more. “This effort…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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