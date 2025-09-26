German Defense Minister Details 35B Euro Investment in Space-Defense Capabilities

Germany is planning to invest 35 billion euro ($41 billion) in space defense capabilities by 2030, Defense Minister Boris Pistoriu announced this week. In a speech in Berlin at the Space Congress of the Federation of German Industries (FDI), Pistoriu said Germany is investing in a resilient space structure consisting of satellite constellations, ground stations, secure launch capabilities, and services for reconnaissance, communication, and protection. This includes hardening systems against attacks, improved awareness, redundancies through several networked satellite constellations, and…