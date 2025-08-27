Gebara: Sentinel Flight Test ‘Well Prior to’ 2028, ‘Not Currently’ Concerned With NNSA’s Pit Rate

Lt. Gen. Andrew Gebara, the Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, said on a Wednesday webinar that the first Sentinel flight test would be “well prior to” 2028. A report by the Government Accountability Office from earlier this year estimated that the first flight test for the Northrop Grumman [NOC]-made intercontinental ballistic missile Sentinel would be delayed to 2028, instead of its original projection of testing in 2026. “I think we’re going to start…