GE Aerospace’s F110-GE-129 Engine To Power Shield AI X-BAT

GE Aerospace's [GE] F110-GE-129 engine with the Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN) is to power Shield AI's future X-BAT drone fighter jet, according to a Memorandum of Understanding between the companies. U.S. Air Force Block 50 and above F-16 fighters by Lockheed Martin [LMT] and F-15EXs by Boeing [BA] have the F110-GE-129, which provides up to 29,500 pounds of force. "The GE Aerospace F110 engine has more than 11 million flight hours under its wing, the most thrust in its…