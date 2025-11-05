Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

GE Aerospace’s F110-GE-129 Engine To Power Shield AI X-BAT

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
GE Aerospace’s F110-GE-129 Engine To Power Shield AI X-BAT
Pictured is a Shield AI graphic of future X-BAT fighter drones on their vertical take-off and landing stands.

GE Aerospace's [GE] F110-GE-129 engine with the Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN) is to power Shield AI's future X-BAT drone fighter jet, according to a Memorandum of Understanding between the companies. U.S. Air Force Block 50 and above F-16 fighters by Lockheed Martin [LMT] and F-15EXs by Boeing [BA] have the F110-GE-129, which provides up to 29,500 pounds of force. "The GE Aerospace F110 engine has more than 11 million flight hours under its wing, the most thrust in its…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

CX2 Introduces FPV-Mounted Seeker That Hunts Enemy Drone Operators

Congress

Sen. Mullin “Pretty Confident” Government Will Open By End Of Week

Army

GM Defense: Army To Start Buying New ISV-U Early Next Year, Will Make Up Majority Of Fleet

Business/Financial

AUKUS Tech And Supply Advance With Quantum Clock Tests And Industrial Base Expansion

Trending

Boeing’s Wave Glider USVs Mark 3 Million Miles
B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO
Boeing Completes $10.6 Billion Sale Of Digital Aviation Solutions Assets To Thoma Bravo
YFQ-44A Has First Flight, Anduril Planning for Weapons Shot Next Year
After Trump Orders “Equal Basis” Nuclear Testing, STRATCOM Nominee Pledges “Informed Analysis” On Any Changes

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume