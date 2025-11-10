GD NASSCO Gets $1.7 Billion Contract For Two Next Oilers

General Dynamics [GD] NASSCO on Monday announced it received a $1.7 billion to build two more John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers under a multi-ship contract. The award covers the future USNS Joshua L. Goldberg (T-AO 215) and Thomas D. Parham (T-AO 216), which were previously named but not yet under contract. NASSCO is operating under a multi-ship contract from the Navy to construct up to eight more new fleet replenishment oilers, covering ships T-AO 214 through 221. T-AO 2015 and…