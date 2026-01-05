GD and HII To Work On Trump’s New BBG(X) Battleship Design For Six Years, Analysts See $10-15 Billion Cost

The Navy plans to award a sole source contract to the service’s two largest shipbuilders, General Dynamics [GD] Bath Iron Works and HII [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding, for the Trump administration’s new BBG(X) battleship design while analysts see the cost of the ship ballooning to upwards of $10 billion each. According to a Dec. 22 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) notice, it intends to award a contract to the shipbuilders to work together on battleship design and engineering for a six-year…