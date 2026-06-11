GA-ASI And Germany’s INTEC Enter German CCA Competition

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and Germany's INTEC Group are to collaborate to offer GA-ASI's Gambit series of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) for the German CCA competition. The Bundeswehr aims to field CCAs by 2029. Other likely competitors for the German CCA include Airbus and Kratos Defense [KTOS] with the latter's XQ-58A Valkyrie, Germany's Rheinmetall and Boeing [BA] with the Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, and Anduril Industries with a variant of its YFQ-44A Fury. At the ILA Berlin Air…
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Congress Updates
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]
McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”
Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]