GA-ASI And Germany’s INTEC Enter German CCA Competition

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and Germany's INTEC Group are to collaborate to offer GA-ASI's Gambit series of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) for the German CCA competition. The Bundeswehr aims to field CCAs by 2029. Other likely competitors for the German CCA include Airbus and Kratos Defense [KTOS] with the latter's XQ-58A Valkyrie, Germany's Rheinmetall and Boeing [BA] with the Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, and Anduril Industries with a variant of its YFQ-44A Fury. At the ILA Berlin Air…