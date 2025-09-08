FPS-117 Radomes for North Warning System ‘Experiencing Serious Panel Decay’

The U.S. Air Force plans to replace the Alaska Warning System's/North Warning System's (NWS) 27 AN/FPS-117 radomes--15 in Alaska, one in Utah, one in Hawaii, and 10 in Canada. A draft schedule for the replacements by the Atmospheric Early Warning System program office at Hill AFB, Utah calls for the first in Murphy Dome, Alaska in May, 2027 after a contract award next May. "Most radomes have an expected life cycle of 20 years," according to a solicitation for a…