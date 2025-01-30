The Coast Guard, local, state and federal agencies respond to an aircraft collision in Washington D.C., January 30, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region command center watchstanders received a report of a helicopter and a commercial passenger aircraft collision Wednesday evening in vicinity of the Ronald Reagan Airport. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
Following Wednesday evening’s tragic accident involving a civilian aircraft colliding with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Army Secretary nominee Dan Driscoll told lawmakers he plans to focus on aviation safety and the level of risk associated with certain training…