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Nuclear Modernization

Fluor Adds Former Naval Nuclear Propulsion Director To Board

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Fluor Adds Former Naval Nuclear Propulsion Director To Board
James F. (Frank) Caldwell, retired U.S. Navy Admiral, joins Fluor's board. Navy photo

Fluor [FLR] has appointed retired U.S. Navy Adm. James Caldwell to its board of directors as the engineering and construction company expands its work across nuclear energy and government markets. Caldwell, who joined the board Aug. 4, served as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program from 2015 until his retirement from the Navy in January 2024, according to the Fluor press release. In that role, he oversaw the program responsible for the Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier fleet,…

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