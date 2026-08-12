Fluor Adds Former Naval Nuclear Propulsion Director To Board

Fluor [FLR] has appointed retired U.S. Navy Adm. James Caldwell to its board of directors as the engineering and construction company expands its work across nuclear energy and government markets. Caldwell, who joined the board Aug. 4, served as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program from 2015 until his retirement from the Navy in January 2024, according to the Fluor press release. In that role, he oversaw the program responsible for the Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier fleet,…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
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White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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