Fleischmann Says Energy And Water Appropriations Conference By Late January

Republican chairs of Senate and House Appropriations subcommittees for Energy and Water expect to hold a conference meeting in late January to blend their two versions of a fiscal 2026 spending plan, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) said Monday. Fleischmann, the chair of the House Appropriations Energy and Water subcommittee, said he and Senate counterpart John Kennedy (R-La.) will discuss and combine, both their appropriations bills at that time. Fleischmann expressed confidence the government would reopen “this week.” He made his…