USAF Requests $5 Billion for F-47 In FY ’27, $1.5 Billion Increase

Out of the more than $150 billion in fiscal 2026 reconciliation funding, the U.S. Air Force received a $400 million boost to move Boeing [BA]'s future F-47 stealth fighter to production more quickly and $677 million more for the related Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. Those numbers were in addition to nearly $2.6 billion for the F-47 in base fiscal 2026 appropriations and $151 million for CCA. Now, the fiscal 2027 Air Force budget asks for more than $5 billion…