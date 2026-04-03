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Air Force

USAF Requests $5 Billion for F-47 In FY ’27, $1.5 Billion Increase

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Requests $5 Billion for F-47 In FY ’27, $1.5 Billion Increase
Pictured is an RTX rendering of an F-47 with a Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion engine.

Out of the more than $150 billion in fiscal 2026 reconciliation funding, the U.S. Air Force received a $400 million boost to move Boeing [BA]'s future F-47 stealth fighter to production more quickly and $677 million more for the related Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. Those numbers were in addition to nearly $2.6 billion for the F-47 in base fiscal 2026 appropriations and $151 million for CCA. Now, the fiscal 2027 Air Force budget asks for more than $5 billion…

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