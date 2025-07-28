Firefly’s Losses Widened In First Half Of 2025; Expects To Raise About $600 Million In IPO

Firefly Aerospace’s Elytra Dawn on-orbit hosting and delivery in low Earth orbit spacecraft. Image: Firefly Aerospace

Space technology company Firefly Aerospace on Monday said its estimated net loss in the first half of 2025 will be wider than the same period a year ago, although sales will more than double.

Firefly reported estimated first half 2025 financial results for the first time in its amended registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the process of transitioning from a privately-owned company to one publicly traded on the Nasdaq with the stock ticker symbol “FLY.”

The Texas-based company earlier in July said it planned to go public and filed its initial S-1 statement, which did not include an income statement (Defense Daily, July 11).

The filing of the amended S-1 coincided with the start of the company’s roadshow for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), which will consist of 16.2 million shares of common stock, and plans to grant its underwriters an option to buy an additional 2.42 million share at the IPO price. The IPO price is expected to be between $35 and $39 per share, and Firefly expects to raise between $557.8 million and $643 million at the mid-point of the price range.

Estimated unaudited first half losses in 2025 are between $123.9 million and $125.9 million versus an actual loss of $106.2 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding interest and share-based compensation expenses, and certain other costs, estimated adjusted losses of $95 million to $97 million are slightly more than $94.8 million recorded a year ago.

Sales in the recent half are pegged to be between $70.4 million and $71.4 million versus actual revenue of $29.4 million a year ago. Firefly had $60.8 million in sales for all of 2024 and a net loss of $231.1 million.

Backlog at the end of June stood at $1.1 billion versus $754.2 million a year ago. Free cash flow is estimated to be an outflow of between $96.5 million and $98.5 million for the half.

The company provides small launch services with its Alpha rocket and is developing Eclipse, a medium-lift launch vehicle, with a $50 million equity investment from Northrop Grumman [NOC]. Firefly is also developing spacecraft, and built and successfully landed its Blue Ghost lunar lander.

Firefly had $173.6 million in total debt as of March 31. Proceeds from the IPO willable used to repay its borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The private equity firm AE Industrial Partners is the principal stockholder in Firefly, currently owning 47.4 percent of the company. AEI is expected to own 41 to 42 percent once the public offering is completed.

Firefly said that as of June 22 it had 296 engineers and 173 skilled technicians.