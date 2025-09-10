F.E. Warren AFB to Be Test Site for New Sentinel Silos

As the U.S. Air Force and DoD restructure the program for the future LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM by Northrop Grumman [NOC], the Government Accountability Office notes a number of changes, including a shift to weighting the proportion of new silos at the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., a significant increase in personnel requirements for Sentinel and a possible need for the service to equip the missile with multiple warheads, as the service reduces its stock of Boeing [BA]…