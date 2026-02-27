Sign In
Experimental Operations Unit Flights To Spur CCA Increment 2 Requirements

AURORA, Colo.--Flights by Nellis AFB, Nevada's Experimental Operations Unit (EOU) for Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) are to lead to requirements for Increment 2 of the CCA program, a U.S. Air Force acquisition official told reporters here on Feb. 25 at the Air & Space Forces Association's annual warfare symposium. The Air Force has said that there are nine vendors for Increment 2, but the service has not identified the companies. The General Atomics' YFQ-42A Dark Merlin CCA prototype is competing…

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

