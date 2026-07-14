Sign In
Search
Uncategorized

European Companies To Jointly Develop New Missile Defense Interceptor

Rich Abott By
SHARE:

Airbus Defence and Space, the Netherlands’ Destinus, MBDA Deutschland, France’s Safran Electronics & Defense, and Thales on July 14 signed a letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new consortium to develop and produce the new European Bliksem EXO medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missile interceptor system. European governments are conceiving Bliksem EXO as a sovereign European interceptor system, meaning it is developed and built entirely in Europe and not dependent on U.S. forces or industry. A joint statement by the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Singularity, Startup Developing Low-Cost Air Defense Systems, Exits Stealth With $80 Million Round

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Vatn Rapidly Develops Autonomous UUV For Mine Countermeasures

Navy/USMC

TOTE Wins $2.2 Billion Navy LSM Management Contract

Missile Defense

L3Harris And Sierra Space Receive $1.75 Billion For SDA Tranche 3, Tracking Layer

Trending

L3Harris And Sierra Space Receive $1.75 Billion For SDA Tranche 3, Tracking Layer
Pentagon Suspends CMMC Phase II Plans, Cites Concerns With Compliance ‘Burdens’
Defense Watch: B-21 Crew, T-7 Delay, IBCS Test, Counter-Drone Guide, UGV Raise
SOCOM to Buy Leidos AGM-190A for Small Cruise Missile Program
Development Of Autonomous Targeting For Bumblebee Drone Progressing But Work To Do

Congress Updates

Unmanned Systems

CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million

The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

Space

Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?

Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume