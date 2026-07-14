European Companies To Jointly Develop New Missile Defense Interceptor

Airbus Defence and Space, the Netherlands’ Destinus, MBDA Deutschland, France’s Safran Electronics & Defense, and Thales on July 14 signed a letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new consortium to develop and produce the new European Bliksem EXO medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missile interceptor system. European governments are conceiving Bliksem EXO as a sovereign European interceptor system, meaning it is developed and built entirely in Europe and not dependent on U.S. forces or industry. A joint statement by the…
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CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]