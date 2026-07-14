European Companies To Jointly Develop New Missile Defense Interceptor

Airbus Defence and Space, the Netherlands’ Destinus, MBDA Deutschland, France’s Safran Electronics & Defense, and Thales on July 14 signed a letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new consortium to develop and produce the new European Bliksem EXO medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missile interceptor system. European governments are conceiving Bliksem EXO as a sovereign European interceptor system, meaning it is developed and built entirely in Europe and not dependent on U.S. forces or industry. A joint statement by the…