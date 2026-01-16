Estonian Conference This Month May Dovetail With Pentagon Swarm Forge Effort

Florida's Ondas Inc. [ONDS] established its Ondas Capital business unit last September to invest $150 million in two years to scale up "mature and combat-proven defense technologies" initially focused on Ukraine. The effort will also "build bridges to allied markets in the United States and Europe," according to Ondas Capital. Ondas Capital later this month is hosting a two-day technology showcase in Tallinn, Estonia, to feature drone technology used in Ukraine's fight to turn back the Russian invasion, as Ondas seeks…