Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper (right), discusses unit readiness with Lt. Col. Christopher L’Heureux, the commander of the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, during Allied Spirit VIII at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 30, 2018. The Secretary of the Army visited Allied Spirit VIII to observe the training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hubert D. Delany III / 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
The White House formally submitted Mark Esper’s nomination to become the next secretary of defense July 15, one day before the Army secretary is scheduled to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC).
The Defense Department confirmed Monday…