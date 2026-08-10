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Epirus Tightens Relationship With Marines To Counter Drones Using Directed Energy

Cal Biesecker By
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Epirus Tightens Relationship With Marines To Counter Drones Using Directed Energy
Operating concept of Marine Corps High-power Microwave Autonomous Vehicle Capability, HAVOC, equipped with Epirus' directed energy counter-drone system. Image: Epirus

With a new $11 million contract in hand from the Marine Corps, Epirus will deliver a second-generation version of its directed energy system to be integrated with an existing short-range air defense platform with the ultimate goal of entering production, the company said on Monday. The high-power microwave (HPM) system is expected to be delivered early in the second quarter of 2027 following contractor testing and preliminary software integration with the Marine Air Defense Integrate System (MADIS), a two-vehicle platform…

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