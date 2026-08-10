Epirus Tightens Relationship With Marines To Counter Drones Using Directed Energy

With a new $11 million contract in hand from the Marine Corps, Epirus will deliver a second-generation version of its directed energy system to be integrated with an existing short-range air defense platform with the ultimate goal of entering production, the company said on Monday. The high-power microwave (HPM) system is expected to be delivered early in the second quarter of 2027 following contractor testing and preliminary software integration with the Marine Air Defense Integrate System (MADIS), a two-vehicle platform…
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Congress Updates
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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