Epirus, GD And Kodiak Unveil Autonomous Directed Energy System For Domestic C-UAS Use

Epirus, General Dynamics [GD] and Kodiak AI on Tuesday introduced an autonomous pickup truck with a high-power microwave (HPM) for point defense against small drone threats in the United States. The Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV) features Epirus’ Leonidas HPM array that GD’s Land Systems division integrated into a commercial-grade pickup truck with Kodiak’s autonomous driving technology. “All the things that the Army has talked about defending, making sure that our mobilization and readiness can be defended from railhead to…