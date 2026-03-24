Epirus, GD And Kodiak Unveil Autonomous Directed Energy System For Domestic C-UAS Use

Epirus, General Dynamics [GD] and Kodiak AI on Tuesday introduced an autonomous pickup truck with a high-power microwave (HPM) for point defense against small drone threats in the United States. The Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV) features Epirus’ Leonidas HPM array that GD’s Land Systems division integrated into a commercial-grade pickup truck with Kodiak’s autonomous driving technology. “All the things that the Army has talked about defending, making sure that our mobilization and readiness can be defended from railhead to…
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Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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