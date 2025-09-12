Epirus Details IFPC-HPM’s 100% Success Rate At Recent Demo, Knocked Out Drone Swarm

Epirus said this week its Leonidas high-power microwave system had a 100 percent success rate during a recent drone defeat demonstration, which included a scenario where it knocked out a swarm of nearly 50 systems. “This is a watershed moment for Epirus. We believe showcasing our weaponized electromagnetic interference is the most effective way to communicate that Leonidas is the only mission-capable, counter-swarm solution for the one-to-many fight,” Andy Lowery, CEO of Epirus, said in a statement. “Those who joined…