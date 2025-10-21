Engineering Analysis Underway For Upgraded F-35, F-22 Based On NGAD Development

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has begun the “engineering analysis” around adding sixth-generation features to the company’s fifth-generation fighters based on development work it did on the losing bid for the Air Force’s Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter won by Boeing [BA] earlier this year, Jim Taiclet, the company’s chief, said on Tuesday. The goal of the analysis is to “enhance the relevance and capability” of the F-35 and F-22 with “advanced and expanded weapons compatibility, improved data links, autonomous drone wingman…