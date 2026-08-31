Drone Company Easy Aerial Raises $20 Million To Scale Production, Global Business

Drone developer and manufacturer Easy Aerial on Monday said it has raised $20 million in a Series B round to bolster production and international operations. The investment was backed by Insight Partners, Entrée Capital and private U.S. investors. The New York-based startup offers tethered drones for use on mobile platforms and fixed site applications. The company also makes free-fly drones and provides a handheld remote control station. Easy Aerial describes its drones as “military-grade autonomous drone-in-a-box solutions.” Two of the…