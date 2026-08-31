Drone Company Easy Aerial Raises $20 Million To Scale Production, Global Business

Drone developer and manufacturer Easy Aerial on Monday said it has raised $20 million in a Series B round to bolster production and international operations. The investment was backed by Insight Partners, Entrée Capital and private U.S. investors. The New York-based startup offers tethered drones for use on mobile platforms and fixed site applications. The company also makes free-fly drones and provides a handheld remote control station. Easy Aerial describes its drones as “military-grade autonomous drone-in-a-box solutions.” Two of the…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
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Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]