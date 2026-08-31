Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Drone Company Easy Aerial Raises $20 Million To Scale Production, Global Business

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Drone Company Easy Aerial Raises $20 Million To Scale Production, Global Business
Fixed-site tethered drone solution offered by Easy Aerial. Photo: Easy Aerial

Drone developer and manufacturer Easy Aerial on Monday said it has raised $20 million in a Series B round to bolster production and international operations. The investment was backed by Insight Partners, Entrée Capital and private U.S. investors. The New York-based startup offers tethered drones for use on mobile platforms and fixed site applications. The company also makes free-fly drones and provides a handheld remote control station. Easy Aerial describes its drones as “military-grade autonomous drone-in-a-box solutions.” Two of the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

SAIC’s Earnings Dip In Second Quarter On Higher Taxes

Air Force

Interview with Rolls-Royce’s F130 Program Director, Gregg Pyers on the B-52’s New Engine

Air Force

Interview with Rolls-Royce’s F130 Program Director, Gregg Pyers on the B-52’s New Engine

Air Force

Interview with Rolls-Royce’s AE 1107 Program Director, Scott Ames provides updates on the development of the AE 1107

Trending

Anduril Ramping Up Undersea Drone Production Line Through 2027; Aims To Ready Extra Large Production Line By End of Year
Defense Watch: NGI Concerns, Valkyrie CCA, ESB-8 Delivery, Counter-Drone Partners
L3Harris Adding Shield AI’s Computer Vision Tech To Strengthen VAMPIRE C-UAS Platform
Counter-Drone Startup Mara Raises $7 Million To Advance Spike, An Integrated System
SDA Director Says Constellation’s Tranche 1 Checkouts Progressing Faster After Slow Start

Congress Updates

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

Congress

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume