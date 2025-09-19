Sign In
Drone Assessors Selected To Help DIU Speed Inclusion On Blue UAS List

Drone Assessors Selected To Help DIU Speed Inclusion On Blue UAS List
A C100 drone flies on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. The 1st Cavalry Division is currently modernizing its formation with updated drone training as a part of its “Pegasus Charge” Transforming in Contact initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

In an effort to accelerate expansion of a list of small drones approved for use across the Defense Department, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has selected six third-parties to help evaluate drones and related components against congressionally-mandated requirements for inclusion on the Blue UAS List, DIU said last Friday. The Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Dark Wolf Solutions, LLC, Edgesource Corp., Legion X, LLC, Modern Technology Solutions Inc., and SpiderOak Inc. were selected as Recognized Assessors by DIU.…

