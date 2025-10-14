Sign In
Army

Driscoll Offers More Insight Into Plan For ‘Complete Revamping’ Of Army Acquisition

Matthew Beinart By
Army leaders at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., met with Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, Monday, June 30, 2025. Driscoll’s visit included a tour of RIA-JMTC’s factory and Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence. Photo by Kelly Haertjens, U.S. Army Sustainment Command

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on Tuesday offered more insight on his forthcoming plan for a “complete revamping” of the service’s acquisition enterprise, which he said will focus on a “consolidation and a streamlining of how we buy things as an Army.” While he said specific details remain under wraps for now, Driscoll addressed potentially reforming the Army’s “siloed” program executives and an interest in expanding flexible funding authorities to more capability portfolios.  “We basically need a wholesale rethinking of how…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

