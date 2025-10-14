Driscoll Offers More Insight Into Plan For ‘Complete Revamping’ Of Army Acquisition

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on Tuesday offered more insight on his forthcoming plan for a “complete revamping” of the service’s acquisition enterprise, which he said will focus on a “consolidation and a streamlining of how we buy things as an Army.” While he said specific details remain under wraps for now, Driscoll addressed potentially reforming the Army’s “siloed” program executives and an interest in expanding flexible funding authorities to more capability portfolios. “We basically need a wholesale rethinking of how…