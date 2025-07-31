DOT&E Nominee Favors DT/OT Integration and Increased Automation

Amy Henninger, the nominee to become the Pentagon's next director of operational test and evaluation (DOT&E), said that she favors the integration of developmental and operational testing and that she would accelerate automation for the test and evaluation process. "I would provide thought leadership for a new DOT&E CONOPs focused on accelerating advantage beyond merely validating programs," she told the Senate Armed Services Committee in answers to questions before her Thursday nomination hearing. "This new CONOPs would require integration of…